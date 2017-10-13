Girls Golf

By







Courtesy photo

Pictured Alyssa Zehr, The Ladycat Golf Team placed 6th earlier his week at the State Championship held in West Wendover this past Monday and Tuesday. Coach Emily Munk said she watched the girls improve so much from the beginning of the season. Munk said “This was a tough course and a rough couple days with the wind and cold weather but overall the girls did their best and showed their abilities to stick with it both days”. Results: Daziah Nicola 16th with a 2 day total of 288; Michaela Hilona 17th score 301; Zaley Lister 20th score 307; Alyssa Zehr 24th score 315; Bethany Lister 28th score 331