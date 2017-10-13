Ladycats split volleyball road trip

By







The White Pine High volleyball team split on the weekend road trip. They had a 3-1 loss at league-leader Yerington, then a 3-0 win at Silver Stage.

“It took us a little while to get going over there,” said coach Kenna Almberg. “We started out down 5-0 in both the first and second games, giving them a big head start. They are a very aggressive gleam, play at a much faster pace, a lot of back-and-forth play.”

White Pine lost the first set 15-25. “Then we decided that we needed to play more aggressive ourselves,” Almberg said, “And we did. We ran shorter sets where the blocker doesn’t have as much time to get set.”

The following three games were closer with the Ladycats taking the third game 26-24. But they lost the other two 19-25, 21-25.

Madison Rick had 17 kills and Nina Lopez had 12 kills in the match. On the other side for Yerington, Liz Moreda had 16 kills, and Lindsey Mattice had 13 kills.

Hailey Ernest had 28 digs, which Almberg said is a very high number.

On Saturday at Silver Stage, the first game was 25-17 in White Pine’s favor, but the next two were blowouts 25-7, 25-7. “They had a really hard time returning our serves,” Almberg said. “We had 19 aces as a team.” Kendra Thompson and Britney Kingston both had seven aces apiece.”

This weekend, White Pine (21-3, 6-3) hosts North Tahoe (4-10, 3-4) and second-place Incline (14-6, 6-1). The girls beat North Tahoe about a month ago, but lost 3-2 to Incline, dropping game five 12-15.

“Incline, an aggressive team like Yerington, has a left-handed hitter,” Almberg noted, “and we’re making adjustments to be prepared for that. And we also need to come out and not give anybody a five point lead to start the game with.”

A win against Incline is very important to keep the Bobcats in a higher berth for the six-team 2A Northern regional playoffs, which will be held Nov. 3-4 at Fernley High School.

In girls cross country, at the Falcon Invitational Oct. 7 at Foothill High School in Henderson, White Pine junior Anna Kildeberg ran in the 5,000 meters junior-senior division and finished with a personal record time of 29:10. Senior Candyce Humphries ran in 27:24.

In the freshmen-sophomore division, Odessa Stewart finished in 11th place with a personal best of 22:17, trimming 21 seconds off her previous best.

Charity Parry also had a personal best of 24:26 for 36th place, cutting almost 45 seconds off her previous best.

Next for the team is the Lake Mead Invitational this Saturday at Veterans Memorial Park in Boulder City. The 2A Southern Divisional meet will be held Oct. 21 at Basic High School in Henderson, followed by the 2A Southern Regional Oct. 27 again in Boulder City, and the NIAA 1A/2A State meet Nov. 4 at Shadow Mountain Park in Sparks, which is a change from where the meet was originally scheduled at San Raphael Park.