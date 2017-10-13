By







KayLynn Roberts-McMurray

Construction and pavement was finally completed this past weekend on Murry Street. Residents and businesses were excited to have the street open again, but will it become a one-way street soon? Several cars in the picture are parked on the wrong side of the street, and one car is even on the sidewalk. Ely City Council woman Jolene Gardner has placed on this Thursday’s city council agenda a request for a hearing to have Murry Street a one-way street northbound and Mill Street a one-way street southbound. The city council meeting starts at 5 p.m. at Ely City Hall.