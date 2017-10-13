Sorenson and Romero September Elks Students

By







Henry James Sorensen and Serena Christina Romero have been named Students of the Month for September, according to Ely Elks Lodge #1469.

Sorensen, age 17, is the son of Amy and Austin Sorensen of Ely. Romero, age 17, is the daughter of Juan and Tanya Romero of Ely. Both are Seniors at White Pine High School and will graduate with the Class of 2018.

The Student of the Month program is sponsored by the Elks Lodge in an effort to bring recognition to outstanding students in the area.

Multiple achievement, citizenship, scholarship and leadership are the basis for selection of Students of the Month.

Sorensen has been active in soccer and is a member of the Drama Club and President of the National Honor Society. He is team captain for the academic decathlon team and a GBC dual credit student. His hobbies are reading books, writing stories, playing games, driving places, doing math, thinking a lot and hanging out with friends and family.

Romero was Class President for her Freshman Class, Sophomore Class, Student Body President elect in her Junior year and is the current WPHS Student Body President. She is a co-captain for the cheer team and is a peer leader for other students.

Her hobbies are hunting and reading.