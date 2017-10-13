White Pine tops Silver Stage 36-6

By







A 26-point first quarter set the tone for the game last week between Silver Stage and White Pine and after it reached 32-0 in the second quarter, Bobcat coach Nick Lopez said he put in most of the second string players, “freshmen and sophomores, who played well, too, moving the ball.”“We mostly ran the ball all game,” he said.

Sophomore Adam Thuerer rushed seven times for 84 yards and two touchdowns. His longest run was of 42 yards. “We spread the running assignments fairly even between him, Tyler Whipple and Saxtyn Brewster.” Whipple had five carries for 39 yards and one touchdown. Brewster rushed six times for 48 yards.

The Bobcats passing game was not effective however, just 2-for-13. Although Devin Starkey did throw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Brady Lyons. His only other completion was a 31-yard gain to Lawrence Doty.

Whipple and Thuerer were both credited with four solo tackles.

Lopez said Silver Stage had their only score in the third quarter when they “threw a pass across the middle and the linebackers did not pick up the wide open receiver. They tried the same play a bit later,” he said, “but we had made the adjustments and shut it down.”

At this point in the season. Lopez feels the Bobcats, (3-4, 2-2 2A Northern), are building confidence in their play. “I’m happy with them. It shows they can do it, if nothing else.”White Pine plays newcomer Coral Academy of Science from Reno this Friday in Ely. The Falcons are 0-6 on the season and although they are a member of the 2A Northern Division, their games do not count in league standings and they are not eligible for postseason play this year.

Lopez said the game he is really focusing on is Oct. 20 at West Wendover. “That is a must win game if we want to have a chance to make the playoffs.”

The Bobcats are 5-6 against West Wendover since 2004, but have won the last four meetings.

The Wolverines play at Battle Mountain this Friday night, both are 2-1 in league.