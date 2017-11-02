Andrew Brown

By







Andrew S. Brown, age 55 years, passed away October 24, 2017 in Ely, Nevada. He suffered with diabetes for several years.

Andrew was born March 6, 1962 in New Mexico to Walter Brown Jr and Loida Ruth Leyba.

Andrew enjoyed being outdoors, rock hunting and gardening.

He is survived by his children Steven Brown of Ely, Josh Fresquez of Ely and Joe Borhn of Toas, New Mexico; Father Walter (Dianne) Brown of Ely; Mother Ruth of Reno; brother Charles Brown; sister Wanda Brown; half brother Ralph Lopez and numerous nieces, uncles, aunts, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his brother John Brown and grandparents Walter Sr. and Magdelena Brown.

Andrew will be loved and missed greatly. He will not be forgotten.