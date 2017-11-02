You are here: Home / Obituaries / Andrew Brown

Andrew Brown

November 2, 2017 By 5 Comments

Andrew S. Brown, age 55 years, passed away October 24, 2017 in Ely, Nevada.  He suffered with diabetes for several years.

Andrew was born March 6, 1962 in New Mexico to Walter Brown Jr and Loida Ruth Leyba.

Andrew enjoyed being outdoors, rock hunting and gardening.

He is survived by his children Steven Brown of Ely, Josh Fresquez of Ely and Joe Borhn of Toas, New Mexico; Father Walter (Dianne) Brown of Ely; Mother Ruth of Reno; brother Charles Brown; sister Wanda Brown; half brother Ralph Lopez and numerous nieces, uncles, aunts, and cousins.  He is preceded in death by his brother John Brown and grandparents Walter Sr. and Magdelena Brown.

Andrew will be loved and missed greatly.  He will not be forgotten.

Comments

  1. Rhonda says:
    November 2, 2017 at 8:48 pm

    I am so sorry to hear of the death of my former neighbor. He enjoyed working in his yard, watering his plants.
    Sad news, my condolences to his family and loved ones

  2. Daniel Garcia says:
    November 3, 2017 at 2:37 am

    I was sad to here that Andrew brown has passed away. I grew up with the brown Family and spent alot of time with all the family. My prayers go out to the whole family. He will be missed.

    God bless him and his Family

    Daniel Garcia

  3. Maria A says:
    November 3, 2017 at 10:49 am

    Please accept my condolences. Know that “the Father of tender mercies” feel your pain and sorrow. He sent forth his son Jesus Christ “to bind up the brokenhearted and To comfort all who mourn.” (Isaiah 61:1,2)

  4. Patricia Garcia says:
    November 3, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    So sorry for your loss.I will always remember the good times and the special memeries when the Browns would come to visit us at the Cleveland ranch.God bless all the family in the time of sorrow.Rest in peace my friend. Sincerly Patricia Garcia

  5. Tina Loveridge says:
    December 7, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    I am sorry to hear of Andrews passing , he was a good soul.

