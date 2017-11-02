Richard Carney

By







Richard Lynn Carney, age 73, passed away on October 15, 2017 after a long battle with COPD. Richard was born on July 14, 1944 in Southgate, Callifornia to Loiana and Wesley Carney.

Richard was a true visionary and entrepreneur. In 1974, Richard opened his first automotive repair location in Ely, Nevada. His business would soon begin to outgrow its small location; the former old Carl Ooly building, where Texaco stands today. Richard purchased land on Fay Ave in 1986 where he built a sprawling 6000 square foot shop. He expanded his business to include collision repair and refinishing and this would become the permanent location of Carney Bros Automotive until its closure in 2008. During his time as a business owner, Richard mentored and employed several people in the community. He offered on-the-job training for those who needed work but didn’t have experience. His love for cars didn’t stop with his business. Richard enjoyed drag racing in his free time. He built his first car in the late 1960’s and would race with his brother, Kenneth and several friends. His love for racing was passed on to his children and grandchildren. He spent time building Junior drag cars with his son Dennis.

Children would gather with excitement for the roaring engines and smoking tires. Richard wanted to share his passion with others. Kids would come inside, sit in the cars and he would teach them all about the drag cars. This growing attention would lead Richard to open a drag racing school at the Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada in 1992. Children ages 8-17 would travel from all over the country to learn the basics and receive their Junior Drag Racing license. Richard would also go onto build a handicap drag car for children with disabilities. This was a true testament of his passion to help and include everyone. Richard received a vast amount of notoriety in the sport and would become a friendly and familiar face to racers all over the country.

Richard opened a second business in 1996, Xtreme Accessories, originally an automotive accessories retailer and would eventually become a cellular store until its closure in 2013. Richard also served as a White Pine County Commissioner from 2008-1012. Richard then retired to Las Vegas where he would spend his time enjoying coffee, westerns and taking care of his father-in-law, Norman Linnell, until his death in 2014.

He is best known for his compassion and love for others. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Loiana F. Trowbrdidge Carney and Wesley M. Carney.

He is survived by his brother, Kenneth Carney, sisters; Carol Harison Carney, Maxine Rupe, Marilyn Ivan, children; Dennis Carney (Kim Ferguson), Diane Carney, Richard (K.D.) Carney and Krystle Carney (Bobby Stauts). Also, grandchildren; Heather Carney (Branson Beals), Josh Nicholes (Meranda Harrison), Sarah (Swain) Trujillo, Tarena (Chris) Warner, Jeffery (Amber) Nicholes, Neko Iverson, Bailee, Cooper and Dash Carney, Audrey Armstrong, Brooke and Carson Graham and Dexter Stauts; numerous nieces, nephews and great-grandchildren.

Services will be held on Saturday, November 4, at 11:00 a.m. at the Sacred Heart Church in Ely, Nevada.

A luncheon will follow.