Vanessa Lane Ann Martin (Crafts) passed away October 24, 2017 in Carlsbad, New Mexico after a brave battle with pancreatic and liver cancer. Vanessa was born on April 5, 1960 to Dale and Sandra Crafts in Las Vegas, Nevada. She attended school in Ruth, Nevada and later graduated from White Pine High School. She worked in several places in Ely, but was best known for working at the Hotel Nevada as a head supervisor.

In 2007 she moved to Carlsbad and married her high school sweetheart, Kenny Martin. She enjoyed being a biker babe, riding the Harley, doing fundraisers for children, taking care of her puppies, enjoying the hot weather and taking care of her Mama. Vanessa also loved to come home to Ely and spend time with her girls and grandchildlren.

She is preceded in death by her father, Dale Crafts, nephew Kevin Crafts Junior, and both sets of grandparents.

She is survived by her husbnd, Kenny Martin, mother, Sandra Crafts, daughters; Tiana Danner, Tabitha (Matt) Danner, stepdaughter, Tara Martin, stepson, Brodie Martin, brothers; Kevin and Derek (Marie) Crafts three grandchildren and best friend, Linda Mcafee.

She was laid to rest in Carlsbad, New Mexico.

A memorial service will be held in Ely at a later date.

Please watch for a notice.