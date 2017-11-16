Donna (Christiansen) Ward

By







Our precious Donna was suddenly called home to be with the Lord on November 9th, 2017.

Donna was born in Elko, NV on October 28th, 1961 to Roy Christiansen and Valaire (Blackwood) Hull.

She was raised in both Ely and Eureka, NV, attending School in both places. Receiving her GED from Eureka High School. Growing up she was a true country girl at heart and loved spending time at the ranch in Butte Valley. She also enjoyed working with her dad on the drill rig and was a real good helper.

Donna married the love of her life William (Bill) Ward in Ely, NV on August 8th, 1978 and they were blessed with 39 years of marriage. They shared the best kind of love. A love that is unwavering, one of a kind true love- never ending with complete devotion to one another.

In December of 1978 they welcomed their first son, Jason Robert. A short time later in July of 1980 their second son Joseph Don was born. Her children were the light of her life. Donna was a devoted wife and mother making sure she always supported her family in all of their activities and adventures which included, 4-H, motor cross, rodeo, hunting and all other outdoor activities. She loved horseback riding and crafts having made many beautiful Afghans.

Donna was very ambitious. While raising her young family in Ely she always had a job. She worked for Chris’ Service, William Bee Ririe Hospital, Nevada Department of Prisons and eventually retired from the Nevada Division of Investigations and Eastern Nevada Narcotics Task Force. She was also a very proud member of the Lackawanna Volunteer Fire Department.

Donna endured many trials in her lifetime and took it all in stride. Having been paralyzed in a car accident in 1978 at the age of 16 she spent 39 years in a wheelchair. Within the last few years she was also battling lung cancer. A stronger person you will never meet as she handled all of this with an upbeat attitude and was determined to live her life to the fullest! She was a very passionate lover of all animals but mostly her dogs and horses. She is now enjoying her time in heaven with her very special dog Snap and her beautiful horse Cool Breeze.

She is preceded in death by her mother Valaire Hull, her maternal grandparents Neil and JaNeil Blackwood and her paternal grandfather Don Christiansen and Uncle Jerry Christiansen.

Donna is survived by her husband Bill Ward, children Jason Ward, Joe (Susie) Ward, Grandchildren, William, Belen, Rylee Jo and Jake. Also by her Father Roy Christiansen, Paternal Grandmother Grace Christiansen, Sister Lisa (Jess)Peters, Stepfather Don Hull, Stepsister PJ (Lionel) Vaughn, many nieces, nephews and several cousins and a very special Aunt Mary Jean Paris.

Services will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, in Ely, NV on November 18th, 2017 at 11:00 a.m.

In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Huntsman Cancer Center, 2000 Circle of Hope Dr., Salt Lake City, Utah 84103 or Hope Lodge, 375 East 100 South, Salt Lake City, Utah 84111 or charity of your choice in her memory.

Special thanks to all those wonderful caregivers at the Huntsman Cancer Center in Salt Lake City and throughout her lifetime. Your compassion and special care will always be remembered.