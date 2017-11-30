By







David Lee Ingle of Mesquite, NV was greeted at the Gates of Heaven in his sleep at his home on November 23, 2017. He was born to Marion Oliver Ingle and Zelma Inez Ingle, on February 21, 1950 in Ely, NV. He moved to Elko in 1982 and was employed by Newmont Gold for 25 years.

During his time at Newmont, David met Nancy Ault and married on April 12, 2009. They moved to Mesquite, NV shortly after.

David loved pranking his brothers and sisters, hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family, friends and his dogs. He also loved riding his Harley and playing golf. His grand-kids and dogs were one of the biggest highlights of his life.

David was preceded in death by his first wife Bonnie Jean Ingle, his brothers; Bud and Mike Ingle and his sister Gaye Boundy. He is survived by his wife Nancy, his son; David Kirk Ingle, and his daughter; Kim McConkey, his step-sons; Phil Webb, Steve Webb and Tony Ault, his step-daughters; Jolene Fernau and Wendy Tripp and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A celebration of David’s life will be held at the Elk’s Lodge in Ely, NV on Friday, December 8, 2017, from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

