By







34 shares

Eloy D. Crespin, age 82 passed away on November 21, 2017 Eloy was born on August 3, 1935 in Chaperito, New Mexico to Felipe and Christina Crespin. Eloy served in the U.S. Army, 2 months basic training in Fort Hood, Texas, from there he was stationed in Germany. After his service in the U.S. Army he worked most of his life in mining, he was a skimmer at Kennecott and an equipment operator for Alta Gold, his favorite piece of equipment to operate was the blade.

Eloy enjoyed watching sports, one of his favorite teams was Notre Dame. During his lifetime he wore many “hats” plumber, electrician, carpenter, and mechanic. He loved to be busy, whether it was working on his own vehicle or doing maintenance on anyone’s vehicle that needed it. He was there for anyone that needed help and was always up for a challenge. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother Felipe and Christina Crespin, son, John Crespin daughter Clara Bell Martinez, sisters Florence Garcia, Victoria Lucero, Aurora Ortega, Helen Gutierrz, brothers; John and Evristo Crespin.

Eloy is survived by his wife of 56 years Dora, daughters Dee (Kevin) Gulley, Darla Crespin, Doreen (Mike) Venturino, Son Pat Crespin and Sister Rose (Gilbert) Montoya. Numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Eloy will be greatly missed

Services were held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Ely, NV on Saturday November 25, 2017