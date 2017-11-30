By







203 shares

Lori Jean (Varney) Rosevear passed away November 17th, 2017 in Ely, Nevada at the age of 58 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born September 20, 1959 in San Pedro, California to Lillis Jean Reeves and Harold Varney. Lori was the oldest of four children; her brother John Varney and sisters Sherri Lee and Christy Lee. After her parents divorced her mother remarried and the family relocated to Florida. During high school she chose to live with her father, Harold and step mother, Cristine in Chatsworth, California where she graduated from Chatsworth High School in 1977 with many lifelong friends.

In 1982 Lori traveled to Ely, Nevada to attend the wedding of her cousin Nancy Grigsby to Craig Marich, where she met Dan Rosevear, they married in 1986 and lived on the Rosevear family ranch outside of Lund. Dan and Lori were married for 8 years and sharing two children together; Jake born in 1987 and Jenna born in 1990. Lori was a stay at home mom and took wonderful care of her children. She moved to Ely where she was employed with the United Postal Service. In 1996 she and her children moved to Wenatchee, Washington when she accepted a transfer position with the post office.

Life got busy fast as she was raising two kids that she made sure were involved in every sport and activity. Her greatest moments in life were watching her children play sports throughout their school years where she was often the loudest mom in the stands. Lori’s hard work at the Wenatchee Post Office allowed her to purchase her dream home. Lori’s dream house happened to be next door to people that would become lifelong friends.

In 2004, Lori made the decision to move back to Ely, Nevada where her children could be closer to their Nevada family – this was no surprise as Lori always put her children first. While in Ely, Lori worked at a number of different positions with the State of Nevada.

After both of her kids graduated from White Pine High school, Lori moved to Reno to be closer to her Aunt’s. Lori’s mom had passed away in 2006 and her aunts were second moms, especially her Aunt Cherie – they shared a special bond. In 2009, she was blessed with her first grandbaby; her granddaughter, Kiala Jean Reynolds who immediately became her biggest joy. In 2011 she was blessed with grandson, Conner Thomas Rosevear and in 2014 her daughter Jenna married Nate Trujillo gaining step-grandson Diego and in 2016 they added another granddaughter, Kenlee. Her grandbabies were her pride and joy and they loved their Mimi as much as she loved them. On Mother’s Day in 2017, Lori learned she would be blessed with another grandson from Jake and Addie to make his arrival in January, 2018. Although she was truly heartbroken she wasn’t going to meet him, we know she is enjoying him as we speak. Lori’s heart was filled with love for her two grandsons and two granddaughters, you would rarely hear Lori tell a story that didn’t involve her children or grandchildren – they were truly the highlight of her life.

Lori was the most kind-hearted lady one could hope to meet. Not only did her kids and grandkids think the world of her, she had a special touch with everyone she crossed paths with and made friends everywhere she went. Even throughout her battle with cancer, Lori would make friends with all her nurses and other care givers. She maintained lifelong friends because that’s the type of person she was – always a listening ear and a helpful heart. She was not one to lose touch with people even though they were separated by distance and time. In addition to her love of people she was passionate about animals. This love of animals led her to work a part-time job with Blue Buffalo dog food, she became a dedicated and passionate. During her work with Blue Buffalo she lent support assisting in the adoption of cats and dogs and was always anxious to share stories of another successful pet finding a loving home.

Lori had a natural talent for interior design, gardening and home improvement, she enjoyed watching renovations and DIY projects on TV and was a HGTV fanatic. Her knowledge and enthusiasm proved to be a wonderful resource for family and friends when they needed assistance or ideas for a project. She loved to shop at thrift stores and restore used items into beautiful new treasures. She was an avid sports fan and loved her Seahawks and 49’ers. Lori loved to cook and never came to a dinner party empty handed she was in her element with a glass of wine and preparing a huge delicious feast for her family. She was known for her spunky attitude and ability to crack jokes, she loved to laugh and celebrated life to the fullest. Above all, Lori’s life centered around her family and friends.

Lori demonstrated tremendous courage in her fight against cancer and kept her spirits up and head held high for those around her. Lori was never alone in her battle – she was always surrounded by friends and family and spent the last couple of months with her daughter and cousin Nancy Marich in Ely. It was rare to not have someone by her bedside. Lori’s family and friends came to visit from all over and these visits meant the world to her. One of her favorite memories over the last month was when her father and step mom made the trip from California to spend a lovely four days with her.

Lori will be missed beyond what words can explain as such a monumental person in our lives has been taken away. She certainly wasn’t ready to leave and none of us were ready to say goodbye, but we know we now have a forever angel to protect us and she will always be with us.

It is with great gratitude that we recognize our favorite and most helpful people in Lori’s final days, nurses Jill Destender, Healther Gingell, Amanda Lewis, physician’s assistant Rocky Jones and all of the staff at Huntsman and William Bee Ririe. With the loving care of these sweet souls Lori’s final days were more comfortable, their care was extended to her family members. We thank you from the bottom of our hearts.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Lillis Jean Reeves and her aunts Cheri Grigsby and Reba Reeves. She is survived by her children, Jake (Addie) Rosevear of Reno and Jenna (Nate) Trujillo of Ely, grandchildren Kiala Reynolds, Diego and Kenlee Trujillo and Connor and Owen (arriving January 2018) Rosevear. Her brother John Varney of Maui Hawaii, sisters Sherri Lee of Maui, Hawaii and Christy Lee of Wenatchee, Wa., her father Harold and step-mother Cristine of California and her cousins Nancy Marich of Ely and Tom Grigsby of Gardnerville.

Family, friends and others whose lives were touched by Lori are invited to the Mountain Vista Chapel at 450 Mill Street in Ely, Nevada on Friday, December 1st, 2018 at 11:00 with a luncheon to follow, to remember the life of this wonderful woman.