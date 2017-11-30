By







On November 25th, 2017, Peggy Aileen Costello Britton, was welcomed into the Golden Gates of Heaven, and into the loving arms of her husband Danny, mother LaRue, and father Julio, leaving behind her three children, Andy (Beckie), Wendy (Cody) Bendickson, and Brady, 9 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren and 2 siblings, Terri Sue Cherpeski and David Costello.

Peggy was born in Ely, NV on February 1, 1952, and graduated from White Pine High School. Over the years she has been involved as a talented dancer and teacher, a Cub Scout leader and was a devoted member of The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She is also a published and award winning author, a skilled cook, a Christmas enthusiast and a memorable storyteller.

Peggy was a loving daughter, wife, sister, mother, grandmother, aunt and a friend to countless people.She has created a tremendous impact on many lives and her legacy will live forever. Peggy will be greatly missed, along with her laugh, her unconditional love and endless friendship, until she is reunited with her family in years to come.

There will be a Celebration of Peg’s life on December 16, 2017 from 11:00a.m.-2:00 p.m. at the Ely Elks’s Lodge. Bring your memories and stories to share.