Letters to the Editor

Dear Editor,

Each year we see different programs that put out requests to people asking them to help provide gifts for children so that they will be visited by Santa Claus, after their caregivers, whether it be Dad and Mom, Mom, Dad or grandparents have warned them not to expect much this year from sound up. They still tumble out of bed and hurry to the Christmas tree in their homes thinking not to expect much from Santa he always comes through.

Every year I have provided to one of the local programs. On Christmas morning I smile and have a warm feeling inside knowing that there is a child that is beaming with joy, laughing, because Santa did come to his house. If you have provided to the program’s you understand this feeling. If you have not, you should start this Christmas and give yourself a gift Santa Claus does… bring the smile of a child on Christmas morning. This is the reason for the season.

Mark Drain

To the Editor,

City Council and Residents of White Pine County:

White Pine County’s people need to stop the needless killing their pets. We must stop the situation that prompted PETA’s offer to pay for humane euthanasia training of the Animal Control officer. Currently, as the recent article by the Ely Times revealed, discarded animals are placed in a vacuum chamber to kill them. Air is withdrawn from the chamber until their lungs explode.

And we need to stop forcing the City to clean up the problems that we create. The number of dogs and cats (family members) who are dumped at the pound in this community is too high, and disproportionate to the population. The “surrender” rate at the pound is off the charts. On some days, more than 10 dogs are given up by their families. And this doesn’t count the scores of puppies, cats, and kittens who are discarded by irresponsible people. It is difficult for the City to keep up with the number of animals that people drop off at the pound.

When people are tired of the entertainment that puppies and kittens provide, they dump the entire lot because they don’t want to take responsibility for their lives. Or, in an equally despicable way, they give them to others who use them as bait for their lion dogs, or worse. Or believing that any animal is basically wild, anyway, they dump them out in the woods and figure they’ll make it. They don’t make it. They are eaten by predators or starve to death, never understanding why their family pushed them out of the car in an area where they had never been, and from which they will never return. Or people drop off their unwanted pets in neighborhoods, figuring someone will adopt them. Sometimes they are rescued, most of the time they aren’t.

People got the impression that if they dropped off a cat in my neighborhood, I would take it in. And I did save 17 cats – all starving, some declawed, most on the verge of reverting back to being feral. But I have a limit, and my limit for properly caring for these little ones has been reached. And it is unfair to burden those who love animals with those who should be cared for by their own people.

And to those who believe that it is good for an animal to have “just one litter”, there is no scientific evidence for support this. If you wind up killing the entire litter, how does that help the animal?

Overpopulation is the problem, and overpopulation and irresponsibility has created the issue with Animal Control being overrun by unwanted pets.

But the City is not off the hook. Ely has used the barbaric vacuum chamber for years, which is horrific. Attempts by myself and others to change this to a humane injection method have fallen on deaf ears. This is reprehensible. We are the only county in the entire state of Nevada that persists in using the vacuum chamber. This says something – and points to the fact that excuses no longer hold water.

Leslie Sears