Richard (Dick) Joe Saiz, age 75, was welcomed into Heaven by his grandson Trevor on December 3, 2017. He lived in Overton, Nevada and passed away while doing what he loved most, riding and cutting on his horse Benny. He is now resting peacefully in the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Dick was born in Raton, New Mexico on May 18, 1942 to Joe Marbricio Saiz and Beatrice Stella (Garcia) Saiz. He is the second oldest of 4 siblings, Dollie, Ramona, Rebecca and Joe. At a very young age, Dick had a passion for horses, cowboy boots and cowboy hats. His mom bought him his first stick horse when he was 5 years old, along with boots and a cowboy hat. He “rode” his horse all over the place and boasted to his mom how one day he was going to have a real horse. From that day forward, he only wore cowboy boots and eventually raised many horses. When Dick was 11 years old, his father got a job at Kennecott Copper as a miner and moved his family to Kimberly, Nevada. There is where Dick got his first job delivering newspapers on his scooter with his little brother Joe on the back tossing papers. When Dick reached his high school years, his father’s job relocated his family and housing from Ruth to East Ely, Nevada. There is where his mother started her career as a nurse and bought their first home for $250.

In high school, Dick began working at the Bowling Alley as a pinsetter and always had “change in his pocket” and nice cars. No one could figure out how he obtained so many nice cars, but he did. In 11th grade Dick and his “buddies” decided to join the Army. Dick was the only one that passed the physical and joined the Army without his friends. He received his GED in the service and stationed in Germany for 3 years and worked as a mechanic on Army tanks and Jeeps.

Upon his return to Ely, Dick had various jobs working as a mechanic at gas stations, eventually meeting the love of his life and life time partner Linda Piccinini. On March 28, 1963 they were married in Ely and began their life together having their first child Tammy on March 5, 1964, their second child Beady on July 2, 1965 and began obtaining their horses. Dick landed a job at Kennecott Copper Mines in McGill Nevada and there is where he began his successful career eventually obtaining a respectful foreman position. He worked for Kennecott for 16 years, raising their children, riding horses and attending Cutting Horseshows. When Kennecott shut down in 1981, he went on to work for White Pine County as the County Maintenance supervisor and then onto Ely State Prison in 1989 as a Facility Supervisor III where he retired from the State of Nevada in 2007.

After retiring, Dick and Linda moved to Overton Nevada along with their horses and horse gear, where the weather was nice year round so that he could ride his horses as much as possible. Although Dick loved hunting, fishing, working and giving cutting lessons to anyone who wanted them, his passion was riding and cutting on his horses. He competed, trained, coached, taught and mentored many people during his life time passion and eventually met his dear friend and trainer, Vince Bellon whom he loved as one of his own. Dick won many National Cutting Horse Association saddles, belt buckles, blankets, jackets and held many titles during his long life of Riding and Cutting on his beautiful horses. Dick’s love for his family was one of a kind. He loved his wife, children and grandchildren beyond words and had nicknames for all of them. His daughters and grand children were the light of his life. And he was always so proud of them. He mentored, taught and loved them all unconditionally and always loved to hear their problems and give them advice. He loved his mother, father and siblings with the utmost affection and always promised to take care of them as long as he could. His love for animals was one of a kind and always treated and took care of them no matter the cost.

Dick was a beloved friend, son, brother, husband, father and grandfather and he will be missed more than anything by all that knew him. Survivors include his wife – Linda; his children -Tammy (Byer) Moore, Beady (Wayne) Long; his grandchildren – Megan and Carter; his siblings – Joe (Judy) Saiz, Ramona Scott, Dollie King and many nieces and nephews. Dick is preceded in death by his father and mother, sister Rebecca Metcalf and his beloved grandson Trevor James Long.

A Celebration of Dick’s Life will be held Saturday, December 9, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Calvary Chapel Church, 1646 W. Pioneer Blvd in Mesquite, NV89027¬¬¬¬¬¬¬¬. For the Church take exit 118 in Mesquite NV, go right on Pioneer, first building on the right.

Burial will be at the Logandale Cemetary in Logandale NV.