Diana Helen Dawson, born May 9, 1930, passed from this life at the age of 87 on November 20, 2017. She struggled with alzheimers in her final years, and God finally gave her peace.

She was a retired postal worker and a talented seamstress and quilter, a wonderful organist, and a motorcycle enthusiast.

She is survived by her four children: Diana Pugh and Sharon Elkins – both of Las Vegas; William Koff Jr. of Bossier City, LA, and Kendall Koff of Aurora, CO – 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She lived most of her adult life in Nevada between McGill, Ely and Las Vegas.. .

We will have a celebration of her life amongst the wildflowers on her favorite mountain pass in the summer.