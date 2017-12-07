You are here: Home / Obituaries / Diana Helen Dawson

Diana Helen Dawson

December 7, 2017 By 1 Comment

EPSON MFP image

Diana Helen Dawson, born May 9, 1930, passed from this life at the age of 87 on November 20, 2017.  She struggled with alzheimers in her final years, and God finally gave her peace.

She was a retired postal worker and a talented seamstress and quilter, a wonderful organist, and a motorcycle enthusiast.

She is survived by her four children: Diana Pugh and Sharon Elkins – both of Las Vegas; William Koff Jr. of Bossier City, LA, and Kendall Koff of Aurora, CO – 8 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. She lived most of her adult life in Nevada  between McGill, Ely and Las Vegas.. .

We will have a celebration of her life amongst the wildflowers on her favorite mountain pass in the summer.

Filed Under: Obituaries

Sign Up for Email Updates

Get the latest news, alerts, and more from The Ely Times straight to your inbox.

Comments

  1. Susan Caviglia Holloway says:
    December 7, 2017 at 10:29 am

    Diana and Sharon, I’m so sorry for your loss. I remember her fondly. Susan Caviglia Holloway

    Reply

Speak Your Mind

*

shares