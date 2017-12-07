By







Kenneth Wade Puckett passed away in Coos Bay, Oregon on November 27, 2017 from complications due to a long term illness.

Ken was born June 7, 1959 in Ely, NV to James and Betty Puckett. He attended schools in Ruth and Ely. In his senior year at White Pine High School, he worked for the Ely Daily Times. After graduation, he worked at Wilson Bates until he left Ely to enlist in the US Air Force. Following six years in the Service, two of which were in the Philippines, Ken developed a career in Banking in Montana, Nevada and Oregon.

He is survived by his wife, Cheri (and several of her family members), daughter, Krystal Emig (Jordan), mother Betty Puckett and sister, Shirley Rinell.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Elmer Puckett, father, James Puckett and both sets of grandparents.

He will be forever remembered by his immediate and extended family and many dear friends.