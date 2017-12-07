Melvin Michael Morrill

By







Melvin Micheal Morrill 47, passed away November 23, 2017 in Elsinor, Utah. He was born November 11, 1970 in Ely, Nevada to Melray Morrill and Collene Kenneson.

Mike enjoyed hunting, fishing, shed hunting, working on trucks, riding in the mountains and sky diving. Mike cared about making people smile and laugh. His personality lit up a room, he loved to tell funny outlandish stories! Mike had a way with words and a sense of humor that was out of this world. He had a unique heart for children, playing with them and always wanting to teach them new things.

Survivors include parents: Father; Melray (Lori)Morrill, Mother; Collene Kenneson Kids: Melray Morrill, Frankie Paige Morrill Siblings: Rick(Trina)Beutler, Natalie Beutler, Janine(Scott)Trujillo, Mindy Jensen, Monica Morrill and Marci(Jamie) Crigler. Uncle & Aunts: Bert(Barbara)Morrill, Linda Merchant, Jerry(RaeJean)Morrill, Marlene(Calvin) Stewart, Paula(Greg) Chapple, Patty Shaw, Steven(Sylvia)Nielson Nephews & Nieces: Jacob Beutler, Cortni(Aaron)Jones, Chris( Coyleen) Greenwell, Joshua(Caroline)Holm, Sean (Gerilyn)Holm, Lance Broadbent, Kole Saxton, Winter Crigler, Scotty Trujillo, Jared Trujillo, Sierra Trujillo and Abriana Trujillo along with numerous cousins.

Mike will be deeply missed by his family and everyone that had the honor of crossing paths with him. Mike is going to be cremated. The family will announce a celebration of life at a later date.