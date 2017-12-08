BLM to offer for sale parcels of public land near Hiko and Alamo

By







ELY—The Bureau of Land Management Ely District, Caliente Field Office at 1 p.m., Monday, Dec. 18, 2017, will offer to the public through a competitive sale three parcels of public land totaling 165.92 acres located adjacent to Hiko and Alamo, in Lincoln County, Nev.

The BLM will conduct the oral auction at the Caliente Railroad Depot, 100 Depot Avenue, in Caliente. Bidding on the sale parcels will begin at appraised fair market value.

The authorized officer shall publicly declare the highest qualifying bid received. The highest bidder shall submit payment by cash, personal check, bank draft, money order, or any combination for not less than one-fifth (20%) of the amount of the bid immediately following the close of the sale.

Maps delineating the sale parcels are available online at https://go.usa.gov/xn9uW. Hard copies are available at the BLM Caliente Field Office.

The proposed sale is in accordance with the Lincoln County Conservation, Recreation, and Development Act of 2004, complies with the Federal Land Policy and Management Act of 1976, and is in conformance with the Ely Resource Management Plan. Five percent of the proceeds from the proposed land sale will go to the Nevada State General Education Fund, ten percent to Lincoln County, and the remaining 85 percent deposited into a special account for archaeological resources, natural resource protection, recreation and wilderness planning, and other opportunities in Lincoln County.

For more information, contact Chris Carlton, BLM Caliente Field Manager, at (775) 726-8109 or ccarlton@blm.gov