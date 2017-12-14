By







Grace M. Christiansen, 99, peacefully passed away December 7, 2017 in Elko, NV. She was born April 25, 1918 to Gracian and Marie Uhalde in Elko Nevada. A short 8 months later, her father Gracian passed away after the World War I flu epidemic. When Grace was 6 Years old, her mother married Bert Paris and she grew to love him as her Dad. They had a very special father/daughter relationship.

Having been raised on a ranch in Butte Valley, Grace attended school in Cherry Creek, NV, and graduated from White Pine High School in 1938. In 1937, Grace met her “Forever Love” on a blind date, Don S. Christiansen and they were married, March 18, 1938. Don and Grace made their home on a small ranch in Butte Valley, where they raised their two sons Jerry and Roy. Later they moved to Ely and along with their boys, they started Christiansen Drilling and Construction.

Grace is a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Ely, NV. She enjoyed being outside with her husband and boys on the ranch and she really enjoyed her yard and roses.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Gracian Uhalde, Bert and Marie Paris, her husband Don, her son Jerold and daughter Marie, her brothers Bert and Pete Paris, and her granddaughter Donna Ward.

She is survived by her son Roy, her granddaughter Lisa (Jess) Peters, Grandson Bill Ward, great grandchildren Jason Ward, Joe (Susie) Ward, Katie Peters, and Ross Peters, also by four great great grandchildren William, Belen, Rylee Jo, and Jake Ward, along with several nieces and nephews and her best friend and sister-in- law Mary Jean Paris.

The Recitation of the Rosary will be held Thursday, December 14, 2017 at 7:00 PM at Mountain Vista Chapel in Ely, NV. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, December 15, 2017 at 11:00 AM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Ely, NV. The Interment will follow at the Ely City Cemetery.

The family would like to graciously thank all the wonderful people at Highland Village Garden Court for their wonderful love and care they provided for Grace in the last few months. You are all so greatly appreciated!

Grace was a very special wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister-in-law, and friend. Her kind heart and tenacious spirit made her one-of-a-kind and a favorite to all. She will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to Highland Village 2850 Ruby Vista Drive Elko, NV 89801, Sacred Heart Catholic Church 1100 Ave I Ely, NV 89301, or the charity of your choice.

Until we meet again mom and grammy… you have our hearts!