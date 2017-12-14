You are here: Home / Obituaries / Peggy (Costello) Britton

Peggy (Costello) Britton

December 14, 2017 By Leave a Comment

There will be a Celebration of Life for Peggy Costello Britton at The Ely Elks Lodge at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 16, 2017.

Please bring your stories and share your memories.

Filed Under: Obituaries

Sign Up for Email Updates

Get the latest news, alerts, and more from The Ely Times straight to your inbox.

Speak Your Mind

*

shares