46th annual Elks Hoop Shoot champions

Courtesy phoot/Ken Curto
Pictured from left to right:  Juan Labra, Joseph Minoletti, Olen Morrison, Brenley Skadburg, Kyrianna Thompson, Madison Sorensen

The Ely Elks Lodge is pleased to announce the 46th annual Elks Hoop Shoot contest.

Three boys and three girls, ages 8 to 13 won the first round of competition in the Elks National Hoop Shoot Free Throw contest at White Pine High School on December 9 and have been named local lodge champions.

BOYS 8-9: Olen Morrison of McGill Elementary school.

GIRLS  8-9:  Brenley Skadburg of McGill Elementary school.

BOYS  10-11:  Joseph Minoletti of Eureka Elementary school.

GIRLS  10-11:  Kyrianna Thompson of David E. Norman school.

BOYS  12-13:  Juan Labra of White Pine Middle School.

GIRLS  12-13:  Madison Sorensen of White Pine Middle School

First place trophies were awarded to one boy and one girl in each of the three age categories: ages 8 to 9, 10 to 11 and 12 to 13. The six champions will now advance to the central district finals at Austin, NV. on January 27, 2018, where they will compete with other winners from the district.

For more information on the Elks National Hoop Shoot or to learn more about the Elks, visit www.elks.org/hoopshoot or emailHOOPSHOOT@elks.org.

