46th annual Elks Hoop Shoot champions

The Ely Elks Lodge is pleased to announce the 46th annual Elks Hoop Shoot contest.

Three boys and three girls, ages 8 to 13 won the first round of competition in the Elks National Hoop Shoot Free Throw contest at White Pine High School on December 9 and have been named local lodge champions.

BOYS 8-9: Olen Morrison of McGill Elementary school.

GIRLS 8-9: Brenley Skadburg of McGill Elementary school.

BOYS 10-11: Joseph Minoletti of Eureka Elementary school.

GIRLS 10-11: Kyrianna Thompson of David E. Norman school.

BOYS 12-13: Juan Labra of White Pine Middle School.

GIRLS 12-13: Madison Sorensen of White Pine Middle School

First place trophies were awarded to one boy and one girl in each of the three age categories: ages 8 to 9, 10 to 11 and 12 to 13. The six champions will now advance to the central district finals at Austin, NV. on January 27, 2018, where they will compete with other winners from the district.

For more information on the Elks National Hoop Shoot or to learn more about the Elks, visit www.elks.org/hoopshoot or emailHOOPSHOOT@elks.org.