Bovi and Swetich December Junior Elks Students

Nola Kaylee Bovi and Katarina Elyse Swetich have been named Junior Students of the Month for December, according to Ely Elks Lodge #1469.

Bovi, age 14, is the daughter of Rick and Kamber Bovi of Ruth.

Swetich, age 13, is the daughter of Tiffany and Jaime Swetich of Ely. Both are 8th graders at White Pine Middle School.

The Junior Student of the Month program is sponsored by the Elks Lodge in an effort to bring recognition to outstanding students in the area.

Multiple achievement, citizenship, scholarship and leadership are the basis for selection of Junior Students of the Month.

Bovi has been active in leadership, basketball and track. Her hobbies are hunting, fishing, hiking and watching Netflix.

Swetich has been active in leadership, softball, volleyball and basketball. She participates in the Ely Children’s Community Theater and is a member of the United Methodist Church youth group. Her hobbies are sports, playing with her dogs, crafting and reading.