Ladycats at the top of their game

The perfect season continued this past weekend for the White Pine High girls basketball team. They won all their games at the Snake Pit Classic at Beaver Dam High in Littlefield, Arizona.

Two of the games were out-and-out blowouts. The first game was with host Beaver Dam and White Pine overpowered the Diamondbacks, 46-5. “They were a real young team and really had a hard time setting up an offense and doing much of anything against our man or our zone,” coach Justin Locke said.

Jill Van Tassell lead all scorers with 10 points. El Capitan of Colorado City, Arizona, was the second game on Friday which the Ladycats won 51-31. “We had a nice lead in the first half,” Locke said. “We led 31-6 at halftime, but they came out in the third quarter and blitzed us with a 12-0 run and turned it into a game for us, until our defense tightened up again. And I think El Capitan was the best shooting team we saw there.”Eva Kingston for White Pine had four three-pointers and 16 points to lead all scorers.

Saturday’s games were with two JV teams, a 34-4 win over the Virgin Valley JVs. “A really great defensive game,” Locke said. “We only had a 6-2 lead at the end of the first quarter, but we opened it up offensively afterwards.”

The final game in Littlefield was with the Dixie High freshman from St. George, Utah, a 52-16 win. Missing three players that day and down to only six, Madison Rick led the team with 16 points.

Locke summarized the weekend by saying, “I thought we played really well in not playing down to some lower competition and thought we were able to work more on our offense to get ready for league.”

And leagued play does begin this weekend, as the Ladycats return home to face Silver Sage and Yerington. Against Silver Sage, the Ladycats have a 9-0 record since 2011.

Locke knows facing Yerington (6-1) on Saturday, who only have a close loss to Mineral County, will be an altogether different challenge. However, White Pine is 10-3 against the Lions and have won 10 straight. But the chance to have that string broken is always present.

Meanwhile, the White Pine boys varsity team did not play this past weekend.