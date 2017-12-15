Let’s get ready to Jingle

By







The Ely, NV, Post Office team is decked out for the holidays and ready to make customers’ season bright. Postmaster Natalie Martinez recently presented her team with festive holiday shirts to gear up for the peak season. Natalie Martinez, Postmaster for Ely said “My employees have faced many staffing challenges, but in spite of it all, they continue to stay motivated and offer assistance where needed”. “This time of year is extremely busy for our area, but our team is ready to meet the customer’s needs and do what it takes.” Pictured: Susan Rogers, Ronda Campbell, Jim Gillette, Barbara Camacho, Jessica Ruesch, Stefanie Gilson, Natalie Martinez. Not pictured Jenifer Bainbridge, Renda McCrum and Cammy Mattinsen.