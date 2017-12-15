Lions Club selects Sue Manning as Support Staff at McGill Elementary

By







Sue Ann Manning was selected as the Lions Club’s Support Staff for November. Sue is beginning her third year at McGill Elementary.

She is responsible for facilitating the intervention program. Sue has been a great asset to the school since her arrival to McGill Elementary. She has accepted her responsibility with the appropriate professionalism and is willing to help wherever needed.

This current school year she has accepted the responsibility to oversee our student leadership team. In this responsibility she has been working daily with the students and has helped them learn to take responsibility and to be leaders.

Sue has a great rapport with the teacher’s and collaborates with them as needed. She is fulfilling the vision of the school district by helping students to learn interdependently and the mission of the district by helping students learn at high levels.

Sue’s great attitude and commitment make her a valuable part of McGill’s school culture.