November SVHS Student of the Month

The staff of SVHS is proud to announce the student of the month for November 2017, David Pierce.

David is a senior and this is his second year attending SVHS. David was born in California and has moved around a lot throughout the years. He moved to Ely, NV from Virginia about 2 years ago.

He enjoys reading any kind of genre of books. He also enjoys playing sports, mostly football, but is really good at baseball too. He also enjoys playing Clash of Clans. He likes to hang out with his four dogs: Molly, a German Shepherd; Dana, a Chihuahua; Bear, a Siberian Husky; and Rachael; a mixed breed dog. His favorite color is blue. He wants to be an architect because he has always enjoyed building and designing buildings.

David has continuously been a hard working student and has been on par or ahead of where he is expected to be in all of his classes so far this year. At first, he was hesitant about writing in his English classes, but quickly gained confidence and the skills needed to become a great writer.

He is the first student to finish his 4 writing assignments/essays – which are due by Jan. 18, 2018 – and this is one of the reasons he was selected to be SVHS’s Student of the Month. David sets a good example for the other students and is respectful, polite, considerate, and always helpful to the staff and students at SVHS. He has a strong stance against bullying and is always kind to others. Every school day morning, Mr. Pantello and David compete in a friendly push-up “contest”.

The SVHS staff is happy to recognize and celebrate David’s accomplishments thus far into the school year. In spite of few complications in his life, David has remained optimistic and positive. We are proud of all he has had to overcome to be successful. He has been a great addition to our school and we are looking forward to having him attend SVHS for the rest of the school year and will wish him all the best in the future after graduation.