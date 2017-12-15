Scammers using prison phone number

By







The Nevada Department of Corrections received reports that a phone scam was being conducted that used the phone number that is the main line into Northern Nevada Correctional Center (NNCC) in Carson City.

At approximately 3:00 p.m., a staff member was contacted at NNCC by an out of state law enforcement agency. Apparently the agency was investigating a fraud case involving a senior citizen who received a call from a person pretending to be their grandson.

The “grandson” claimed he’d been arrested for driving under the influence and needed money. A second person was put on the phone claiming to be an attorney and gave directions to the victim of how to wire the needed money. The phone call showed that it originated from 775-887-9297 which is the main number to the NNCC. It is also a line that cannot be used to call outside of the facility.

NNCC staff is looking into possible ways to block the use of the number.

Nevada Department of Corrections warns the public to be wary if you get a call from this number – it is a scam – and officials recommend the receiver simply hang up and not engage the scammers. It’s important to remind everyone to be skeptical when receiving a call from any unknown number. It is also smart to report these types of calls to local law enforcement.