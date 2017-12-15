Senior Center raffle winner

By







4 shares

Wayne Tucker was the winner of the raffle held at the Senior Center Saturday, December 2, 2017 in conjunction with the Christmas Craft and Bake Sale. The beautiful crochet blanket has handmade by Flora Seely and donated to the Senior Center for the raffle. The raffle and Craft & Bake Sale was an unbelievable success thanks to the many volunteers that helped put the sale together, those that donated items and baked goods, of course all those that attended the sale, purchased items and raffle tickets. There are a few craft items and baskets still for sale at the Senior Center, come by and shop for Christmas gifts. Thanks again from the Senior Nutrition Program. All proceeds benefit the Senior Nutrition Program.