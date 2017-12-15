Toys for Tots toy drive again a big success

By







The Christmas giving spirit has been in full swing at Sahara Motors, since Oct. 1, and it showed when Sheriff Scott Henriod, Captain Jamie Swetich and dispatch staff member Anastacia Wilkin showed up to load several bags of toys for the Toys for Tots Toy Drive.

This years toy drive will help bring joy and happiness to those less fortunate during the holiday season by providing coats, and other wished for items such as toys and bicycles.

The White Pine County Sheriff’s office coordinated with Sahara Motors for its annual Toys for Tots drive this year. The Toys for Tots program began back in 1947 when the United States Marine Corps made the event a National Toy Drive across the United States.

Sandy Greathouse, General Manager of Sahara Motors said that all of the efforts and coordinating was done by her employee Maggie Holmes. Greathouse said that Holmes came to her and presented her with the idea about working with the Sheriff’s Office for this years’ toy drive and Sandy approved.

Employee Chuck Hutton also jumpted in to help with coordinating with the radio station as well as The Ely TImes to including advertising to help in the efforts to collect donations.

Sahara Motors also came up with various drawings for people to enter into when they dropped off a toy. Some put their names in the drawing, others just wanted to drop off their donation of toys.

Greathouse said, “Anytime the community hears of someone in need they always step up, to help out and donate, and we were very excited to see how many gifts were turned in.”

The White Pine County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Ely Tribal Police Department, work together each year to coordinate the pick up of toys at a storage facility in Pahrump.

This year, Sahara Motors joined efforts with the sheriff’s office to assist with the toy drive. By the end of the toy drive on Tuesday, Dec. 12, Sahara Motors had collected 200 toys, a wagon, several coats and two bicycles.

Sheriff Henriod said, “We have a wonderful community that gives so much.” Henriod went on to thank Sahara Motors, Sagebrush Quilters, Mt. Wheeler Power, KDSS radio and all who supported their efforts for this years toy drive.

“It’s a great thing for our children in White Pine County to wake up on Christmas morning and have presents waiting for them. Once again thank you for your support” Henriod said.