White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report

Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal and tribal law enforcement agencies.

DECEMBER 4

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the area was checked, but the subject wasn’t located.

REPORT OF A NON-INJURY ACCIDENT: City – Cyrus Meyers, of Ely, was stopped in the roadway preparing to turn, when he was rear-ended by Stephanie Ray, also of Ely. Ray was issued a citation for following too closely.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subjects were contacted and appeared to be healthy and happy.

REPORT OF AN ACCIDENT: City – Keifer Augustine, of Elko, was driving a semi-truck, when it snagged a low hanging phone cable. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A THEFT: The reporting party claimed a relative had recently passed away and had left money for her son. She further claimed another family member stole the money before it was properly distributed. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: Both parties were contacted and both claimed to have been battered by the other party. Both parties had signs of battery. The dominant physical aggressor could not be determined. A report will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the male half of the couple fled prior to officers arriving. The female half claimed they had only been arguing.

New Bookings: Jane Agnes Murdock / Serving time for previous booking

DECEMBER 5

REPORT OF A DISABLED VEHICLE: The area was checked, but the vehicle couldn’t be located.

REPORT OF FRAUD: The reporting party claimed to have been terminated from a job, and the former employer had falsified paperwork she had previously signed. Contact was made with the employer and the paperwork appeared genuine. Both parties were advised the termination issue was civil.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS SUBJECTS: City – the subjects were located walking around a vacant residence, which they had just rented and were moving into.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – the reporting party believed a customer of a local bank was being defrauded via the internet. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed a neighbor was stealing electricity by plugging an extension cord into her home. A report was completed.

New Bookings: Jordan Michelle Wilcox/Warrant – criminal contempt/ No bail

DECEMBER 6

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of an individual who was causing a disturbance at a local restaurant. The individual was contacted and advised to leave the establishment. He complied.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City — reporting party stated that someone had broken several windows on her home. Officer has identified the person who caused the damage and is attempting to locate him.

REPORT OF AN EMERGENCY MESSAGE DELIVERY: City — officer contacted the recipient of the message and informed her of the information requested.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC BATTERY: City — officer received a report of a juvenile who had been battered by a family member. Officer contacted the juvenile and received information about the battery. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City — reporting party stated that while his vehicle was parked at a local parking lot unattended, someone struck it with another vehicle. The striking vehicle had fled the scene. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that an individual had stolen some money from her. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City— the mother and child were contacted and were fine. DCFS assisted with the incident.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE MAKING THREATS: City — officer received a report of a juvenile who was making threats to harm another student. The juvenile and his parent were contacted. The juvenile denied the allegation, but was found to be in possession of an illegal weapon. The report will be forwarded to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City — officer located the vehicle and reported that no problems were located.

REPORT OF A FRAUD: City — reporting party stated that she was contacted by a person over the phone who identified himself as her grandchild. The caller stated that he had been arrested and needed bail money to get out. The reporting party contacted other family members who advised the reporting party that her grandchild was not in jail. Officer advised the reporting party it was a scam and to discontinue any contact with the caller.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that an item she had ordered had been delivered and sign for by a person she does not know. Officer was able to locate the person who had signed for the package. The item was collected and delivered to the reporting party.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City— officer contacted the juvenile who stated that she was fine and requested no assistance.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that K.C. J. Valdez age 44 of Ely was arrested on an Ely Municipal Court warrant. During his arrest he was also found to be in possession of a controlled substance.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer reported that he assisted a mother who had a sick infant and needed transportation to the local hospital. Officer provide her with a ride to the E.R.

New bookings: K.C. J. Valdez / Ely Municipal Court warrant, contempt of court/ Bail $845. / Possession of methamphetamine / Bail $10,000.

DECEMBER 7

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED PEDESTRIAN: City — officer contacted the person who called a family member to provide him a ride home.

REPORT OF A MISSING PERSON: City — officer received a report of a possible missing person in the Ely area. The individual was located and officers reported that she was fine. The person’s family was notified of her location. No other problems were reported.

REPORT OF A VIOLATION OF A PROTECTIVE ORDER: Officer contacted the reporting party and reported that no violation had occurred. The parties involved were attempting to work out the removal of property from a residence.

REPORT OF A THEFT: Reporting party stated that a guitar had been stolen from his residence. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — officer received a report of a person who was staying at a local apartment complex without the permission of management. The individual was contacted and trespassed from the property.

REPORT OF A FRAUD: City — reporting party stated that an individual had cashed two checks at her place of business and that the checks were fraudulent. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF A BRUSH FIRE: The report was given to the County Fire Department.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer attempted to locate the person, but learned that she had moved from the area.

REPORT OF AN AMBULANCE ASSIST: City — officer assisted the Ely ambulance with an unconscious female that was a passenger in a motor vehicle. The female was transported to the E.R

REPORT OF A TRUANCY: City — officer received a report of a student at a local school that was truant. The student was issued a citation for truancy and a report was sent to Juvenile Probation.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Heidi M. Breitrick age 38 of Ruth was arrested for driving suspended.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City — the area was patrolled, but no fight was located.

REPORT OF A FRAUD: City — reporting party stated that someone had gained access to her debit card and had made several purchases with it. The reporting party had already contacted her bank to inform them of the problem. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City — officer reported that Richard Hill Jr age 40 of Ely was arrested on an Ely Municipal Court warrant.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: The area was patrolled, but the vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City — reporting party stated that an indidvual had threatened her over her relationship with the individual’s ex-boyfriend. The individual was contacted and advised not to have contact with the reporting party.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer contacted the parties involved who had engaged in a verbal argument. During the officers investigation Angelina M. Richardson age 28 of Ely was arrested. Richardson was arrested for disturbing the peace.

New bookings: Heidi M. Breitrick / Driving suspended / Bail $355.Richard Hill Jr. / Ely Municipal Court warrant, contempt of court / Bail $502.Angelina M. Richardson / Disturbing the peace/ Bail $355.Gerardo Gonzalez-Flores / Home invasion, destruction of property, acts which constitute domestic battery / Bail $15,000.

DECEMBER 8,

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: The driver was contacted and appeared to have been drowsy while driving. He was advised to stop for the night and rest.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was contacted and was fine.

REPORT OR A VIOLATION OF A PROTECTION ORDER: City – the reporting party has a protection order against another person. They claimed the other person contacted them via The Facebook. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City -the reporting party came to town to pick up her adult daughter, who had been stranded here for several days, but now the daughter was refusing to go with her. Deputies spoke to the daughter, who agreed to go with her mother.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: Contact was made with the subject, who claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF EMBEZZLEMENT: City – the reporting party claimed to have entered into an agreement with a company for certain services, but the company has failed to satisfy the requirements. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was located and was fine.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the reporting party claimed to be missing money from his home. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – contact was made with the subject who claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City – the alarm was set off accidentally.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – contact was made with the subject who claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF A HIT AND RUN: City – an unknown person struck the reporting party’s parked, unoccupied vehicle. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the subject was gone prior to officers arriving.

REPORT OF A FIGHT: City – the manager of a local bar reported a male was instigating a fight in the bar. The male was trespassed and left without incident.

New Bookings: None

DECEMBER 9

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – a female was reportedly passed out at a slot machine in a local casino. The female was located and was awake.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject could not be located.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: City – a deputy observed a male passed out in a running motor vehicle. Contact was made with the subject, identified as 52 year old Michael Lee Fillman, who was later arrested for driving under the influence.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the subject was gone prior to officers arriving.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subjects were contacted and were fine.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject could not be located.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: City – the reporting party claimed several cars were parked on property adjacent to his, and he didn’t want them to be associated with him. New Bookings: Michael Lee Fillman / Driving under the influence and open container / Bail $1,495

DECEMBER 10

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed to be having issues with a former roommate. She was advised the issue was civil, and to handle it accordingly.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: The alarm was accidentally set off by the owner.

REPORT OF LOST PROPERTY: City – the reporting party claimed to have lost his computer. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A RECKLESS DRIVER: The driver was contacted and was warned about his driving.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – a male was allegedly creating a disturbance at the hospital. The male subject was contacted and warned about his behavior. He later left.

New Bookings: None