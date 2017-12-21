By







14 shares

James Delbert Bishop left this world in his home on Sunday December 10, 2017. James was born on September 30, 1939 to Joseph and Virginia Bishop.

James was born and raised in White Pine County, and served our county through the US Army. Upon graduating White Pine High School he worked for Kennecott Mines, and eventually retired from White Pine County Road Department. He dedicated his life to his family and spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He enjoyed being outdoors and spending as much time as possible working on the family property in White River where he truly felt at home.

James is preceded in death by his father and mother, his daughter Judy Bishop, grandchildren Lasinda Bishop, Jack Rhodes, and Devin Bishop, and his great grandchild Sierra Tate.

James is survived by his wife of 55 years Dolores Bishop, his sister Madeline (Jim) Liebsack, his brothers Robert (Way Nun) Bishop, Raymond (Kathy) Bishop, Elmer (Christine) Bishop, his son James Bishop Jr. (B.J.), his daughter Wanda Bishop, and his grandchildren and great grandchildren, Brandie, Amanda, Allyssa, Darrell, Jasmine, Jaycee, Dallas, & Layla. He is also survived by Jake Stark his brother in law that was also a dear friend and companion.

There will be no services; James will be laid to rest in the White River Cemetery at a later date.