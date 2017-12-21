By







Joyce A Muir, a longtime resident of McGill, Nevada passed away in Cottonwood, AZ on

November 25th, 2017. Joyce was born in Los Angeles, Ca on December 17th, 1940, the daughter of Milo F. and Mary A. Rowley. She was raised in Cedar City, Utah

She was preceded in death by her late husband John W. Muir. They raised six children in McGill:

Phillip Muir of Ely, Doris Crane of Scottsdale, Az, Annette Stockham of Mesa, Az, Barbara Ann Lopez of Clarkdale, Robin Drouin of Prescott, Az and Dennis Muir of Phoenix, Az.

She is also survived by her brother Roy A Rowley of Nebraska and sister Ruth, Locy of California and Mary Ann Calloway of New Mexico.

Joyce attended school in Parowan, Ut. After moving to McGill, she became a home maker and an avid bowler and tennis player. She was a member of the LDS Church

Burial will take place in the Spring at the Cedar City. Cemetery, Cedar City.

Contributions may be made in lieu of flowers to the : Robin Drouin, 1010 Horizon Drive, Clarkdale, AZ

We miss you Mom! Rest in Peace!