On December 18, 2017 Lenn (Chubb) Ray Baker passed away peacefully at home. He was born on August 16, 1936 in Sturgis, South Dakota, to Dell and Rosa Baker.
In 1959 he married the love of his life Virginia Davis. They had three children, Becky Lynn, Jerry Allen and Penny Lou. He worked at several of the mines, retiring from Bald Mountain.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Baker; children, Becky (Kenneth) Barton, Jerry (Judy) Baker and Penny (Terry) Howard; grandchildren, Tina Cody, Heidi Wood, Shawna Koven, Jacob Howard, Kata Baker and Dillon Baker; great grandchildren Bailey Cody, Kacie Koven and Marih Jackson and his dog Cody.
There will be no services at Chubb’s request.
So sorry to hear. Our thoughts a prayers are with his family. He was a great friend and co worker.
Virginia, Becky, Jerry and Penny, we are very sorry for your loss. Chubb was such a good man. Always so pleasant to be around. He will be missed. May the Lord be with you,comfort and bless you at this time.