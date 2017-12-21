By







9 shares

Our loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Melba Jean Kelley Long, passed away December 15, 2017.

Melba was born on December 12, 1945 to Arthur and Florence Kelley in Ely, Nevada. She grew up in Ibapah, Utah and later moved to Ely, Nevada where she graduated from White Pine High School. She went to Ponce Beauty School and became a beautician. Mom’s greatest joy in life was spending time with her family. She loved and cherised her children and grandchildren and was very proud of each one of them.

Melba is survived by her children; Victor (Phyllis) Long, Jr., Sheri Tolbert, Wayne (Beady) Long, Lee Ann (Larry) Wahlberg, and Rocky Long; 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters; Nola (Buck) Hesselgesser, Nellie Kelley, and Jennie Allred.

She is preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Calvin, her loving husband, Victor William Long, her son Kelley John Long and her grandson Trevor James Long.

Services will be held on December 20, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Calvary Chapel Church, 1646 W. Pioneer Blvd in Mesquite, Nevada. For the church, take exit 118 in Mesquite, go right on Pioneer, first building on the right.