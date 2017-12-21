By







Nancy Kay Reese Nelson graduated into heaven December 16th, 2017 after valiantly fighting a sixteen and a half year battle with breast cancer. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Nancy was born June 11, 1954 in Ogden, Utah, the eldest daughter of Winston and JoAnn Reese of North Logan, Utah. She graduated from City High in Iowa City, Iowa. She attended Utah State University where she fell in love with her eternal sweetheart, Daniel Robert Nelson of Montpelier, Idaho. They were married for time and all eternity in the Logan Utah temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on December 27th, 1975. They shared nearly 42 joyful years together as they raised their nine children in Idaho, Utah, Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, and Nevada.

Nancy was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend. Her gentle compassion, kindness, and quiet wit endeared her to her family, friends, and all those whose lives she touched. Nancy exemplified her Savior Jesus Christ in all she did. She spent her life as a faithful companion to her husband, loving and raising their children to model excellence in their daily lives. She served faithfully in many church callings including Relief Society President, Primary President, and in the Young Women’s organization. She was an accomplished Master Gardener who enjoyed beautifying her garden and home.

Nancy is survived by her husband, Dan, children Rachel Martin (John), Spencer Nelson (Karen), Terra Tuft (Troy), Jaron Nelson (Cindy), Garth Nelson (Laura), Brittany Willis (Robert), Bryce Nelson (Stephanie), Craig Nelson (Meghan), Ashley Crawford (Jesse), 29 of her grandchildren, her parents Winston and Joann Reese, 5 brothers, 2 sisters, and their spouses.

She is preceded in death by grandson Gavin and family members whom we are certain were there to joyfully greet her as she passed into heaven.

A visitation and funeral services were held December 19th, 2017 at the North Logan, Utah LDS Stake Center. She was laid to rest in the North Logan Cemetery. Special thanks to the Huntsman Cancer Institute for their excellent care.