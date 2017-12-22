Bill would restore tribal jurisdiction over domestic violence incidents on tribal land to children and law enforcement

By







Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Tom Udall (D-N.M.), and Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) introduced the bipartisan Native Youth and Tribal Officer Protection Act (NYTOPA) to build on the Tribal jurisdiction provisions in the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act of 2013 (VAWA 2013) by extending protections to children and law enforcement personnel involved in domestic violence incidents on Tribal lands. The bill also will enhance federal coordination of victim resources for Tribal communities.

VAWA 2013 restored the authority of Tribes to arrest and prosecute offenders, regardless of their race, for acts of domestic violence committed within the boundaries of their jurisdiction. Since enactment, at least 16 Tribes have undertaken the steps to exercise the special domestic violence criminal jurisdiction (SDVCJ) restored by VAWA 2013 – leading to over 120 arrests. But VAWA 2013 did not allow Tribes to arrest or prosecute offenders for threatened domestic violence, domestic violence against children, or violence committed against law enforcement personnel enforcing SDVCJ.

NYTOPA addresses these gaps to help protect Native families and Tribal justice officials from violent offenders. “I have spent my career fighting to ensure that tribal leaders are empowered to keep their communities safe from domestic violence,” said Cortez Masto.

“I am proud to introduce the Native Youth and Tribal Officer Protection Act, a bill that will further that mission by restoring important protections to children and tribal law enforcement officers involved in domestic violence incidents on tribal lands.”

“There are far too many desperate stories illustrating how Native American women, children and law enforcement are caught up in acts of domestic violence while the perpetrator goes unpunished. The failure to shield these individuals from violence should outrage us all,” said Udall. “With this bill, we can close a dark and desperate loophole in Tribal criminal jurisdiction.”

“All indications suggest that the Special Domestic Violence Criminal Jurisdiction provisions of the Violence Against Women Act are being successfully implemented,” said Murkowski. “This new jurisdiction provided tribes with significant tools to address violence in Indian Country, but only in limited ways. I am pleased to join with my colleagues in expanding this jurisdiction to include crimes against children as well as those against law enforcement officers. We still have a long way to go in fully empowering tribes to address criminal offenses in their Indian Country, but this is an important next step.”

The legislation is supported by the National Network to End Domestic Violence, National Domestic Violence Hotline, National Congress of American Indians, National American Indian Court Judges Association, National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center, Native American Rights Fund, United South & Eastern Tribes, All Pueblo Council of Governors, Midwest Alliance of Sovereign Tribes, Navajo Nation, the Pueblo of Acoma, the Pueblo of Santa Ana, the Pueblo of Santa Clara, Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, Pascua Yaqui Tribe, Sac and Fox Nation, Squaxin Island Tribe, Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe of Michigan, the Tulalip Tribes of Washington, and the Lower Elwha Klallam Tribe. “Survivors of domestic violence in Indian Country have begun to see justice after VAWA 2013, and it serves as a real deterrent to violent crime,” said Jefferson Keel, President of the National Congress of American Indians. “These amendments will close gaps that have left child victims and tribal law enforcement without the same protections.”