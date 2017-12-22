BLM land sale raises $145,000

By







ELY—In keeping with the administration’s goals of being a good neighbor to the communities we serve and providing opportunities for economic growth, the Bureau of Land Management Ely District, Caliente Field Office on Monday, Dec. 18, sold at public auction one parcel of agency-administered land totaling 143.7 acres to Hiko Hay and Cattle, LLC, of Lincoln County, Nev., for $145,000.

The parcel, located approximately five miles northeast of Hiko, was sold through a competitive sale. Hiko Hay and Cattle was the lone bidder. The BLM did not receive bids on two other parcels offered.

The sale was conducted in accordance with the Lincoln County Conservation, Recreation, and Development Act of 2004, complied with the Federal Land Policy and Management Act of 1976, and was in conformance with the Ely Resource Management Plan.

The Nevada State General Education Fund will receive five-percent of the sales proceeds and Lincoln County will receive 10-percent. The BLM will receive 85-percent for archaeological resources, wilderness planning and natural resource protection, and recreation and other opportunities in Lincoln County.

For more information, contact Susan Grande, BLM Ely District realty specialist, at (775) 289-1800 or sgrande@blm.gov.