Bobcat wrestlers at Desert Storm Classic

White Pine High was one of 30 wrestling teams participating in the Desert Storm Classic at Dixie High School in St. George, Utah, last week.

In the varsity tournament, the Bobcats took four wrestlers: Eric Pickens (152), Sven Pickens (160), Kegan Hexem (195) and Jorge Chamorro (220).

Eric Pickens won his first match by fall over Sharp Loertscher of Taylorsville, Utah, but lost his next match by pin to Steven Johnson of Salem Hills, Utah. This moved him to the consolation bracket and he won his first match there on a 7-2 decision over Trey Johnson of Hurricane, Utah, then lost the next match by a 13-2 decision to Michael Anker of Cedar City, Utah.

At 160 pounds, Sven Pickens lost his first match by pin in the second period to Wes Shumway of Brighton, Utah. Pickens then went into the consolation round, but lost his match there by pin to Quinn Olsen of Enterprise, Utah.

Kegan Hexem (195) advanced to the quarterfinals with a bye in the first round, then a first-period pin of Antonio Fernandez of Highland. But he lost in the quarterfinals to Tucker Bartels of Syracuse.

Moving then into the consolation bracket, he lost by pin to Carlos Hernandez of Cimarron-Memorial.

White Pine’s Jorge Chamorro (220) lost both his matches. First to Jared O’toole of Aztec, New Mexico, and then a 7-2 decision to Glen Thompson of Hunter, Utah. This week, White Pine hosted the Ely Lions Invitational on Thursday.