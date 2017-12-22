Deputy honored for task force effort

By







By Sheriff Scott Henriod

Special to The Ely Times

An awards ceremony and celebration was held on Dec. 7 in Carson City to honor those hardworking officers, deputies and troopers who put their lives on the line for us everyday to keep us safe on the roads and highways of Nevada.

A local White Pine County Deputy, Anthony Sifre was selected to receive one of those awards.

The White Pine County Sheriff’s Office along with the Department of Public Safety recognized Deputy Sifre as Task Force Officer of the year.

The award is presented to one Task Force Officer for the entire state of Nevada. Sifre started with the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office in April of 2017.

He was assigned as a deputy to work with the task force. He was recognized for his dedication to the Sheriff’s Office along with his commitment to the citizens of White Pine County.

Since Sifre was hired, he has been responsible for initiating 48 drug related cases and has made 43 arrests involving drug related crimes. He was praised by his supervisor Sgt. Chris Brewer with the Nevada Division of Investigations, who nominated Sifre for the award.

Brewer said, “Deputy Sifre has a great work ethic, he is motivated and continually works hard to make Ely a safer place to live”

Sheriff Scott Henriod said “once again the Sheriff’s office would like to congratulate Deputy Anthony Sifre for his outstanding work and his dedication to the citizens of White Pine County.”