Ladycats unbeaten in season; Bobcats split over weekend

White Pine High’s girls basketball team is 11-0 at this point in the season with Christmas just next week.

“I’m glad where we’re at with things. We’re playing good ball right now,” said coach Justin Locke. “If we had gone to some bigger preseason tournaments it might not be this way. But on the defensive end, my girls are doing what I’m asking of them and executing the game plan each time.”

The Kingston sisters, Eva and Brittany, led the way Friday with 12 and 13 points respectively as the girls opened league play beating visiting Silver Stage 59-24. Jill Van Tassell added 11 points.

Sally Elderkin was high for Silver Stage with 13 points, but the Nighthawks did not score more than eight points in any quarter. “I was able to play my subs quite a bit,” said Locke.

On Saturday night, White Pine just blew up Yerington 42-9. The Lions had squeaked by West Wendover 47-42 the night before. But against the Ladycats, they just couldn’t do anything and trailed after three quarters 40-5. Locke played his subs most of the second half with a running clock.

“I don’t think they matched up well with us,” he said. “That was one of the issues. They played us man-to-man the entire game, and that was a mistake. We’re quite good against that kind of defense. Also, I thought I developed a really good game plan which we executed well and I felt they were increasingly frustrated in trying to run their offense.”

White Pine was hotter than bacon on the griddle in the first half, shooting 61 percent in the first half building a 31-4 lead.

On the boys side, they also started league against Silver Stage and Yerington, earning a split on the weekend.

In a tie game on Friday, at the start of the fourth quarter, Silver’s big center, Kevin Kable, scored seven quick points to ignite a 9-2 run to give the Nighthawks a 49-42 in the first two minutes.

But within two more minutes, the Bobcats caught up to tie the game at 50 on a three-pointer by Collin Young.

Kable gave the lead back to Silver 58-57 with a basket with 1:10 remaining, but that was the last they would score. Saxtyn Brewster regained the lead for White Pine 59-58 and Young added four free throws in the final 33 seconds to account for the final score.

Young 23 points and Brewster had 14 points. Kable 19 points and Tristen Blevens had 17 for Silver Stage.

On Saturday, the visiting Yerington Lions rolled over the Bobcats 63-41. Stats were not available.

The girls team is now off for Christmas break until hosting Pershing County and Battle Mountain in league action Jan. 5-6.

The boys team (3-4) meantime has a tournament in Sparks Dec. 27-30 and are expected to play McDermitt, Lassen, Calif, and Coral Academy of Science from Reno.