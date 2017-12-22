Simplistic Solutions donates computers to students at Learning Bridge

By







Special to the Times

Computers for Kids is a project that Simplistic Solutions has been working on for the last 5 years. Kids learn how a computer works, how to build their own, and how to work with a new operating system. They are allowed to personalize their computer with spray paint thanks to Ace Bath Lumber. The computers are provided thank to a government program, the White Pine School District, and KGHM Robinson Mine. The program has evolved over the years giving Simplistic Solutions the opportunity to supply computers for seniors, nonprofits, printing for teachers and nonprofits. This year they challenged the children to develop a game or app.