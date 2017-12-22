White Pine County Sheriff’s Blotter Report

By







1 shares

Submitted by the White Pine County Sheriff’s Office for Dec. 11-Dec. 17. Information and spellings of names contained in the blotter are as released by the WPCSO. Information will not be withheld at the requests of persons whose names appear in the blotter or elsewhere in the newspaper that are released by the law enforcement agencies that include the WPCSO, Nevada Highway Patrol, Ely Shoshone Tribal Police and other local, state, federal and tribal law enforcement agencies.

DECEMBER 11

REPORT OF A SEXUAL ASSAULT: The juvenile reporting party alleged being sexually assaulted by her mother’s boyfriend. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A PUBLIC NUISANCE: The reporting party claimed someone had been illegally dumping their trash in an unauthorized area. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: The reporting party claimed debris fell from a passing vehicle and damaged his car. The area was checked, but the suspected vehicle was not found.

REPORT OF A CIVIL PROBLEM: City – the reporting party requested information on how to recover his vehicle from his soon to be ex-wife. He was instructed to contact Justice Court for civil proceedings.

REPORT OF A JUVENILE PROBLEM: City – the reporting party claimed several juveniles were smoking and throwing rocks at a public building. The juveniles were contacted, but denied any wrong doing.

REPORT OF A NON-INJURY ACCIDENT: 18 year old Ely resident Saxtyn Brewster overturned his vehicle while driving off-road. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: City – a male subject had allegedly created a disturbance and was hiding in some bushes. The male was contacted and was warned about his behavior.

REPORT OF A GAS SKIP: City – the suspect vehicle was not located.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was contacted and was fine.

New Bookings: Kade Andrew Ewing / Warrant – contempt / Bail $410 / Arrested by NHP

DECEMBER 12

REPORT OF A NOISE DISTURBANCE: City – the area was checked, but no disturbance was found.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: A deputy observed a vehicle which appeared to have gone off the roadway and down an embankment. The deputy made contact with the driver, identified as 38 year old Dwayne Pope, of Ely. Pope was later arrested for driving under the influence.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was checked and claimed to be okay.

REPORT OF FRAUD: The reporting party believed he was the victim of fraudulent acts contrived by his ex-wife. It was later discovered to be a civil issue.

REPORT OF A CIVIL ISSUE: The reporting party claimed to have left his car with his mother several years ago, and now wanted it back. He was advised the issue was civil.

REPORT OF A MUSIC DISTURBANCE: City – the suspect was contacted and turned down the music.

New Bookings: None

DECEMBER 13

REPORT OF AN INTOXICATED PEDESTRIAN: City — officer received a report of an intoxicated person who appeared to be walking toward his vehicle. The reporting party was concerned that the person might drive. The area was patrolled, but the person was not located.

REPORT OF A SUSPICIOUS SUBJECT: Reporting party stated that someone was knocking on his door and he was unsure who it was. Officer contacted the person who was knocking on the door and reported that it was the reporting parties’ boss trying to get him to come to work.

REPORT OF A PARKING PROBLEM: City — officer received a report of a vehicle that was blocking an alleyway. Officer contacted the operator of the vehicle and advised him to move it.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City — reporting party stated that someone had stolen her purse. Officer reported that several people who had access to the purse were questioned, but no leads were developed.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — the individual was contacted and officers reported that she was fine.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — the indidvual was contacted and officers reported that he was fine.

REPORT OF PROPERTY DAMAGE: City — reporting party stated that a window on his residence had been broken. Officer reported that a passing vehicle possibly flipped up a rock breaking the window.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: Reporting party stated that he is getting unwanted text messages from an individual. The person sending the text messages was contacted and advised to stop her contact with the reporting party.

REPORT OF ILLEGAL DRUG ACTIVITY: City — officer received a report of several people selling illegal drugs. Investigation continues.

REPORT OF AN OPEN DOOR: Officer received a report of an open door on a closed business. The business was checked and the owner if the business was notified.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City — reporting party stated that an individual had made a video of her performing sexual acts with another person. The reporting party stated that the person is now sending the video to other people. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF A MISSING GUN: City — reporting party stated that a month ago he stayed at several local motels in the Ely area. The reporting party stated that he recently noticed that his gun was missing and believes it was stolen when he was at one of the motels. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City — officer contacted the person and reported that he was fine.

REPORT OF AN ALARM: City — false alarm.

New bookings: None

DECEMBER 14

REPORT OF A FRAUD: City — reporting party stated that someone had set up a Go Fund Me account in his name that he did not authorize. The reporting party wanted the incident documented. A report was completed.

REPORT OF AN ATV DISTURBANCE: Reporting party stated that a person on a motorcycle keeps riding by a local school causing a disturbance. The area was patrolled, but the motorcycle rider was not located.

REPORT OF A FRAUD: City — reporting party stated that she recently sold a vehicle to an individual. When the reporting party went to cash the check for the purchase of the vehicle she found out that the check was fraudulent. Investigation into the incident continues.

REPORT OF AN AMBULANCE ASSIST: City — officer assisted the Ely ambulance with a male subject who needed medical assistance.

REPORT OF A LOST AND FOUND ITEM: City — officer received a report of a bicycle that had been left in a vacant lot. The bike was collected and placed into lost and found.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK ON A DOG: City — officer reported that the dog had food and water and was fine.

REPORT OF A FIRE: Officer assisted the Ely Fire Department with a fire that several juveniles had started. The juveniles were burning tires and wood. The incident was documented.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City — officer reported that two sisters had gotten into an argument that turned physicals. Both sisters claimed that they had been battered by the other. Officer reported that the incident will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

New bookings: Tana Hurlburt / Serving timeHeather Varney / Serving time

DECEMBER 15

REPORT OF CHILD ABUSE: The report was unfounded.

REPORT OF A THEFT: City – the manager of a local store reported two employees were stealing from the business. The manager signed a citizen’s complaint, which was served on the employees.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject was located and claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF HARASSMENT: City – the reporting party claimed an ex-boyfriend had been sending her insulting text messages. She was advised not to reply and to seek a protection order.

REPORT OF A POSSIBLE INTOXICATED DRIVER: City – contact was made with the driver and the report was unfounded.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – both parties were found to be arguing over child custody. They both agreed to separate for the night.

REPORT OF AN ARREST: A deputy observed a vehicle off of the roadway with the hazard lights blinking. When he stopped to provide assistance, he discovered the vehicle plates had expired. The operator of the vehicle refused to provide any information and attempted to leave. The operator, identified as 27 year old Washington resident Ryan Swankie, was arrested on misdemeanor charges.

New Bookings: Edward Roberts / Warrant – criminal contempt / No bail Anna Marie Maestes / Warrant – criminal contempt / Bail $15,000 Ryan Swankie / Expired license plates and obstructing a peace officer / Bail $550 Tyler Dwayne Holland / Probation violation / No bail

DECEMBER 16

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was contacted and claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: City – the reporting party claimed to have rented a room at a local motel and complained about the cleanliness of the rooms. She said she was asked to leave, but the motel manager refused to refund her money. Contact was made with the manager who said he didn’t tell her to leave, but still refused to refund her money. Both parties advised it was a civil issue.

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: City – the subject was contacted and claimed to be fine.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: City – the parties involved both admitted to arguing. One of the subjects left the residence.

New Booking: None

DECEMBER 17

REPORT OF A WELFARE CHECK: The subject could not be located.

REPORT OF A LOST SUBJECT: The reporting party claimed a friend was lost. The deputy located the missing person and assisted him in returning to civilization.

REPORT OF THREATS: City – the reporting party claimed to have received a threat from an unknown person on his voice mail. A report was completed.

REPORT OF A PROBLEM WITH A SUBJECT: The reporting party let her nephew borrow her vehicle, but now he was refusing to return the keys. The nephew was contacted and returned the keys.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – the reporting party claims to be receiving unusual texts from an acquaintance. The texts contain information involving narcotics usage. The investigation continues.

REPORT OF SUSPICIOUS CIRCUMSTANCES: City – the reporting party is watching a house for a friend. When she went to check the house, she claimed to have heard someone in the home. Deputies checked the home, but found no one.

REPORT OF A DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE: The reporting party was arguing with his wife and her boyfriend. All parties were advised to keep the peace.

New Bookings: None