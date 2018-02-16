65th Anniversary

By







Dan and Elesa Braddock were married February 15, 1953.

This year they are celebrating their 65th Wedding Anniversary. They were wed in Elesa’s parents’ home in Escalon CA.

Dan had a career in the Air Force, working with the SR-71 program. Elesa was a teacher’s aid and mom to five children.

Over the years they gave their home to countless numbers of foster children, and other family’s member’s children.

They are the proud parents of Ronald Braddock and Kathy (North Highlands, CA), Judy Skeffington and Doug (Wilmington, DE), Martha Braddock (McGill), Sandy Hibbs and Matt (McGill) and Tony Braddock and Sue (San Antonio, TX).

They are grandparents to 9, Aimee, Alysun, Marie, Sarah, Jason, JD, Sammy, Chris, and Emily. They are also Great Grandparents to 6, Anjelica, Ethan, Shannon, Teagan Rose, Sandra and Ember.

Happy Anniversary Mom & Dad. We all love you.