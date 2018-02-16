Antique bottles on special loan to White Pine Public Museum

By







On special loan at the White Pine Public Museum – Antique Medicine Bottles, Part One. Tonic, Cure, Remedy, Liniment, Opium and Chloroform bottles from the mid 19th to early 20th centuries, through the month of February.

The display is intended for persons with a general historical interest in bottles and the novice bottle collector to the advanced bottle collector.

A special event will be held on Friday, February 16, 6:00-8:00pm at the museum for basic/beginning antique bottle identification and aging techniques. Limited 25 people, one bottle per person. Speaker Craig Hoover, local antique bottle collector and local resident.