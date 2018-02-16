Assemblyman John Ellison announces he is running for re-election

By







3 shares

Assemblyman John Ellison announced last week that he will be running for Re-Election in Nevada’s 33rd Assembly District. Assemblyman Ellison was first elected in 2010 and has served four terms representing the district, which covers Elko, Eureka, Lincoln, and White Pine Counties. In 2015, Assemblyman Ellison served as Speaker pro tempore of the Nevada Assembly and served as the Chairman of Government Affairs. During the 2017 Legislative Session, he served on the Government Affairs, Transportation and Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Mining Committees as well as holding the position of Rural Whip.

John Ellison was born in Elko and has been an active community leader and businessman throughout his lifetime. John is a champion of veterans and public lands issues and will continue to be a conservative voice for the citizens of Assembly District 33.

In a recent press release Minority Leader Assemblyman, Jim Wheeler said “I have had the privilege and honor to serve with Assemblyman Ellison for the past three sessions and have seen firsthand his strong commitment to improving our state’s economy, we look forward to having him return to Carson City as we continue to move Nevada forward.” “ Assemblyman Ellison will receive the endorsement of the Assembly Republican Caucus.