Bobcat boys conclude season

Losing its last four games of the season dropped the White Pine High boys basketball team out of the race for one of the six playoff spots in the 2A Northern league this year. And it also said goodbye to four seniors on the team: Collin Young, Saxtyn Brewster, Brady Lyons and Skylar McQueen.

The Bobcats finished the season 6-18 overall, 2-12 in league in the very competitive 2A Northern league.

The boys had a season-ending 53-39 loss to Pahranagat Valley on Saturday. Culen Highbe had 12 points to power the Panthers over the Bobcats. Asher Haworth added 10 points. Young had 16 points for White Pine as he ended his career.

Bobcat coach Terrill Trask complimented the senior players for their efforts this season. He said Collin was the leader of the team. “He’s put a lot of work into it over the last four years, a solid leader all year long.”

Brewster is also a fine track athlete in the sprints and field events. He is the defending 2A state triple jump champion and runner up in the 2017 high jump. Trask said he has “not only grown as a ball player, but as a fine young man as well. Fun to watch that maturity.”Lyons came up from the JV squad, Trask said, “suffered a broken hand early in the season, but he was always there, continuing to help out. He’s the jokester on the team, keeps everything light hearted.”

McQueen played as a freshman, but returned for his senior season. “He had persistent problems with ankle injuries all during the season, but played a good point guard.”

For next season, Trask said, “Our younger guys learned a lot from this year, and how strongly competitive this 2A Northern league really is and learned some great lessons to use for the next two years. I’m looking forward to how the program is progressing that we can grow and put time into over the off season.”

In the six-team playoff format this year, Battle Mountain (22-5) and Pershing County (23-3) will be the favorites for the top two spots in this week’s regional tournament.

Democracy Prep (25-3) of Las Vegas, formerly Agassi Prep, is the top 2A team in the state as well the defending state champions, and will likely be favored to repeat at the state tournament, Feb. 23-24 at the Lawlor Events Center at UNR.