GBC talks presents ‘Religious Liberty in the 21st Century’

ELKO,—The rights of religious liberty are some of the cornerstones to American history and culture, and are enshrined in the Constitution’s First Amendment. Yet few issues have generated such perennial debates and controversies.

Over the last decade, a series of conflicts between religious liberty and issues of equal access and personal choice have spurred serious discussion and legal action. Court cases such as Burwell v. Hobby Lobby, Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission, Little Sisters of the Poor v. Burwell, and others have raised new concerns about where the boundaries of religious liberty should lie in modern American society.

To what extent does religious liberty conflict with federal and state laws on a range of issues, or even personal choices? How should such conflicts be resolved?

The next GBC Talks event will look at the issues these controversies have raise and discuss the role religious liberties play in modern society. Leading the discussion will be short presentations by:

Zach Gerber, Esq. – Partner at Gerber Law Offices, LLP and President of the

Great Basin Chapter of the J. Reuben Clark Law Society

Dan DuSoleil – Pastor at the Christian Center of Elko

Kevin Hodur, Ph. D. – English Instructor, Great Basin College

Following the presentations, the floor will be opened to general discussion to explore these issues together.

“Religious Liberty in the Twenty-First Century” will be held 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21 in the Greenhaw Technical Arts building, room 130 on the GBC Elko campus. Interactive video connections will also be available at GBC centers:

Battle Mountain: BM3

Ely: GBC 111

Pahrump: GBC PVC 122

Winnemucca: GBC 108

The event is free and open to the public.

GBC Talks is sponsored by the Virtual Humanities Center at Great Basin College and made possible in part by a major grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.

For more information, contact Scott Gavorsky at scott.gavorsky@gbcnv.edu or 753-2122.