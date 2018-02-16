Pickens brothers win state titles

By







Keep it in the family and chalk up two state titles for the Pickens boys.

Brothers Eric and Sven won the 2A state championships in their weight classes last week at the Orleans in Las Vegas.

Justin Mabson (170) placed third and Kegan Hexem (195) placed fourth, helping the Bobcats earn 72 points to finish in fifth place behind Pahranagat Valley in the team standings.

Battle Mountain won their sixth consecutive state title with 234 points. The Longhorns had six state champions, four runners-up and two third place finishes.

Eric Pickens (152) won his first two matches by pin over Vince Davis of Yerington and Jamario Lofton of Spring Mountain. Then scored a 4-3 decision over Rabian Castanedo of Battle Mountain.

Bobcat coach Mark Dolezal said in the championship match, “Eric had to come from behind for the win. We are looking forward to watching Eric go for his second state title next year.”

Sven Pickens (160) won his first match by pin over Luke Escamilla of Wells near the end of the third period. He won the semifinals by a 9-2 decision over Garrett Bowen of Pahranagat Valley, then pinned Dylan Hultenschmidt of Pershing County for the championship.

Dolezal said Sven did something he rarely does and that was to pick the opponent up and throw him over his shoulder. “Sven found himself down by five points going into the final period. Normally not being a thrower, he hit a perfect hand and arm to put his opponent on his back and then tightened up his grip to win by a pin, his first state title. Sven has been a great leader for our team this year, it will be hard to replace him on and off the mat.”

Mabson lost his first match to Kris Hall of Battle Mountain, hampered in part by a reoccurrence of a shoulder injury.

In the consolation semifinals he pinned Tavian Henderson of Spring Mountain, then pinned Hunter Auschwitz of Lake Mead for the third place medal.

Dolezal said, “We will miss having him on the team next year as he is very interesting to watch on the mat.”

Zeke Vinson (182) lost both his matches. First to Ben Plimpton of Pershing County, then to Gilberto Mendez on a 5-3 decision.

Dolezal said, “Both losses were at the end of the match, but we expect to see Zeke on the medal stand the next two years.”

Kegan Hexem (195) won his first match by fall over Trayce Ralston of Owyhee. Then he was pinned by eventual state champion Tristin Cordingley of Battle Mountain. In the consolation semifinal he pinned Gary Farley of Spring Mountain and lost the third place match by fall to Marcus Glanton of Pershing County.

The final wrestler for the Bobcats, Jorge Chamarro (220) first lost to Jose Sanchez of Yerington. Then he won by fall over Matthew Shepard of Laughlin, but lost in the consolation semifinal by pin to Tayt Leavitt of Pahranagat Valley.