Sheriff’s Corner

By







0 shares

By Sheriff Scott Henriod WPCSO

As Sheriff of White Pine County one of the goals that I will continually work on is to keep the public informed on events that are happening within the Sheriff’s Office.

With that in mind the Sheriff’s Office recently launched its Face Book page. The Face Book page will have all kinds of information including the blotter, a link to the National Weather Service, road conditions, a link to the White Pine County web page, which will also include the Code Red Alert System which is the Sheriff’s Office reverse 911. It allows the Sheriff’s Office to send out emergency messages to the citizens of White Pine County.

If you haven’t registered with the Code Red system take a moment and log onto the White Pine County web page, click on the Code Red App and follow the directions.

Also located on the Sheriff’s Office Face Book page will be job openings within the office, press releases, and Office of Traffic events that the Deputies will be working throughout the year.

The Sheriff’s Office will also highlight activities that we are sponsoring or involved in. The Sheriff’s Office is dedicated to serving the citizens of White Pine County and want to keep you informed on the latest events. So log onto the Sheriff’s Office Face Book page and see what’s happening in our community.